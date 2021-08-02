Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.23

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

