Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for approximately 3.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Moody’s worth $42,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $376.00 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $384.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.71. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,549. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

