Moody’s Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Moody’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $406.00 target price on the stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%.

Several other analysts have also commented on MCO. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $376.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $384.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $358.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Moody’s by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after buying an additional 208,481 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,834,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.