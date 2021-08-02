Moog Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MOG.B stock remained flat at $$78.34 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. Moog has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.34.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $736.40 million for the quarter.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

