MoonRadar (MRF) Price Tops $0.0983 on Major Exchanges

MoonRadar (CURRENCY:MRF) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. MoonRadar has a market capitalization of $604,928.22 and approximately $22,812.00 worth of MoonRadar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MoonRadar has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonRadar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0983 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00103134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00138599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,334.30 or 0.99692719 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.24 or 0.00844588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoonRadar’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,152,282 coins. MoonRadar’s official Twitter account is @moonradarfin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonRadar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonRadar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonRadar using one of the exchanges listed above.

