MoonSwap (MOON) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $119,037.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00363586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000666 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 25,416,488 coins and its circulating supply is 25,395,987 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

