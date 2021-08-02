MoonTools (MOONS) Trading Up 18.7% This Week

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One MoonTools coin can now be bought for about $23.17 or 0.00058364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MoonTools has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MoonTools has a total market cap of $637,167.80 and $73,745.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00103425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00139313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,767.24 or 1.00059101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.96 or 0.00842809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoonTools Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io

Buying and Selling MoonTools

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

