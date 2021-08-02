More Coin (MORE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $120,001.65 and approximately $23.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00059820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.89 or 0.00823947 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00091116 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

