Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,420.00

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,420 ($31.62) and last traded at GBX 2,405 ($31.42), with a volume of 66570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,340 ($30.57).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of Morgan Sindall Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.70) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

