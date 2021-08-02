Morgan Stanley Acquires 167,626 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,626 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of BioNTech worth $52,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BioNTech by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 3.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BioNTech by 47.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BioNTech by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $328.35 on Monday. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $331.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.81. The firm has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of -1.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

