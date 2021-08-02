Morgan Stanley Boosts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $102.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BOKF. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $84.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.48. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,284 shares of company stock worth $1,708,918 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in BOK Financial by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,423,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,933,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,587,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,430,000 after buying an additional 90,859 shares during the period. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.