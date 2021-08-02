Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.17% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $48,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,954,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 289,533 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 432,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 344,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after acquiring an additional 116,104 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 321,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 273,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,732,000 after buying an additional 12,211 shares during the period.

QEFA stock opened at $76.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.32. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69.

