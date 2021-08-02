Morgan Stanley Boosts Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $100.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s previous close.

WAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.91. 13,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,197. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $55.83 and a one year high of $86.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

