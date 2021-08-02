Morgan Stanley Buys 409,883 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,883 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.07% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $47,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after buying an additional 731,156 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.34.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $22.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.88 and a beta of 2.83. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

