Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 740,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Franklin Resources worth $47,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 143.1% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 200,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 192,454 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 60,424 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $29.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

