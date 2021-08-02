Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 119.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,919,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $48,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $26.14 on Monday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.94.

