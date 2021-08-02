Morgan Stanley Has $49.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,512 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.18% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $49,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

ESGV opened at $81.84 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $82.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.63.

