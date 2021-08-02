Morgan Stanley Has $49.58 Million Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Koninklijke Philips worth $49,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of PHG stock opened at $46.04 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.