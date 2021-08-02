Morgan Stanley Increases East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $98.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,367. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,447 shares of company stock worth $339,262 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,992,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,444,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,936,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 432,380 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

