Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,003 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Equitable worth $49,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 7.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, raised their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

NYSE EQH opened at $30.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.