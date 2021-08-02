Morgan Stanley Increases Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $33.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HUN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

HUN stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,453,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,467 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after acquiring an additional 856,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 825,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

