Morgan Stanley Increases Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $35.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.59% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.02.
Shares of Schneider National stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $28.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Schneider National by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schneider National by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,174,000 after acquiring an additional 550,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. 26.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
