Morgan Stanley Increases Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $35.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.02.

Shares of Schneider National stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Schneider National by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schneider National by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,174,000 after acquiring an additional 550,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. 26.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

