Morgan Stanley Increases Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $55.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

TEX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,820. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32. Terex has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,199,000 after acquiring an additional 381,802 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Terex by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after acquiring an additional 133,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,240,000 after acquiring an additional 112,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 932,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,965,000 after purchasing an additional 84,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

