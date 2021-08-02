Morgan Stanley Lowers PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $96.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PCAR. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,026. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.03. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,159,000 after purchasing an additional 178,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,819,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,608,000 after purchasing an additional 159,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.