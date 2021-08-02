Morgan Stanley Lowers Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $81.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Shares of PB remained flat at $$68.19 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,773. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.27.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,372,000 after purchasing an additional 491,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,407,000 after purchasing an additional 484,123 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,552,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,220,000 after buying an additional 172,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

