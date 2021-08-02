Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,929,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 522,567 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.51% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $51,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 18.97%. Analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

