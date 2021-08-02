Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.0% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,296,799,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,248,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,688,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,330,000 after buying an additional 2,203,174 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

MS stock opened at $96.68 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $97.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.