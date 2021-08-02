Morgan Stanley Raises Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $124.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.27.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.16. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

