Morgan Stanley Raises SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $625.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $570.00 to $625.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SIVB. Truist increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $550.15. 3,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $220.33 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $567.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 25,675 shares valued at $14,940,228. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

