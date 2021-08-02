Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Masco worth $50,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 1,349.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 316,488 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Masco by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Masco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,395,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,589,000 after buying an additional 42,805 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 60,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Masco stock opened at $59.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

