Morgan Stanley Sells 700,715 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $51,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,440,000 after purchasing an additional 946,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,232 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,391,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,279,000 after purchasing an additional 301,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $63.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.