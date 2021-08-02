Morgan Stanley Trims Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Target Price to $405.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $408.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.92.

MLM traded up $5.22 on Monday, hitting $368.52. 2,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $354.34. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $201.04 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 58.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 35.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

