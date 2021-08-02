Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Ingersoll Rand worth $49,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after buying an additional 106,524 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after buying an additional 135,325 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $48.87 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on IR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.69.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.