Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 513,087 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $49,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,199 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,574,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,666 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,922,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,550,000 after acquiring an additional 893,516 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 312,075 shares of company stock valued at $10,706,909 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

