Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,774 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 9.0% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 20.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,224,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,681,000 after buying an additional 373,363 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 97,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $138,307,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 65,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 38,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.80. 1,160,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,889,594. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.05. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.