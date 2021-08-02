Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 39 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 91,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $886,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,694.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,653. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,478.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

