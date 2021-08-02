Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.9% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $5.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,332.81. The stock had a trading volume of 68,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,875. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,459.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

