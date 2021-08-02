Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) is Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,980 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 2.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.63% of Motorola Solutions worth $232,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,555,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $134,279,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after buying an additional 611,524 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 23.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,060,000 after buying an additional 365,824 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 112.2% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,732,000 after buying an additional 364,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSI stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,121. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $225.01. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.04.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.29.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

