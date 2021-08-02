Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $226.10

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $226.10 and last traded at $225.58, with a volume of 2839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.04.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

