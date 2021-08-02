Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit’s Quiet Period Set To End on August 9th (NASDAQ:MCAFU)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit’s (NASDAQ:MCAFU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 9th. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MCAFU opened at $10.01 on Monday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

