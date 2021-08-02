Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg Sells 6,724 Shares

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 6,724 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $202,594.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,998 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $120,419.76.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $305,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $303,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $304,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $302,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $534,536.33.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18.

Shares of NYSE:MOV traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,906. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $705.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.24. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Movado Group by 401.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 185,657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,287,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 130,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

