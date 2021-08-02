Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 283,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,985,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

About Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ)

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

