Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) is Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,010 shares during the period. Mplx comprises about 3.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Mplx worth $47,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mplx by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Mplx by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Mplx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Mplx by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 68,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,391. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.91. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

