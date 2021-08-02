MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Trading Down 3.9%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.81. 2,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 502,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $702.13 million, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. On average, analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
