MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Trading Down 3.9%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.81. 2,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 502,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $702.13 million, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. On average, analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 18.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

