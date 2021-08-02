MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for MSA Safety in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. William Blair also issued estimates for MSA Safety’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

MSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $164.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 0.91. MSA Safety has a one year low of $116.55 and a one year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,713,000 after buying an additional 24,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,906,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

