mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.44 Million

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $14.10 million and $1.44 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00060893 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002668 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014813 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00813020 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00095633 BTC.
  • The Graph (GRT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001763 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

