MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €225.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €200.79 ($236.22).

Shares of MTX traded down €0.90 ($1.06) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €211.10 ($248.35). 157,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion and a PE ratio of 147.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €209.78. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

