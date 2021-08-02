MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €225.00 ($264.71) price target from Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €200.79 ($236.22).

MTU Aero Engines stock traded down €0.90 ($1.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €211.10 ($248.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €209.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion and a PE ratio of 147.52.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

