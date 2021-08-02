MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €225.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €225.00 ($264.71) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €198.86 ($233.95).

MTX stock opened at €211.10 ($248.35) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of €209.78. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

