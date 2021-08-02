Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.11

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 636286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 341,131 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 309,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 185.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 97,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 34.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,473,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 376,281 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

